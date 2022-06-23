ALMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators in Florida have arrested a man who reportedly killed his wife by cutting her throat and held her hand while she bled out and died.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that 21-year-old Xichen Yang confessed to Almonte Springs police officers to slashing his wife’s throat, dragging her body to a bathtub, and holding her hand until she died. He also reportedly played her favorite music for about 10 minutes while she bled out.

An arrest report shows that Yang got angry with his wife, Nhu Pham, after she reportedly burned his passport.

Despite Yang telling investigators he could have stopped himself from killing Pham, WESH-TV reports that Yang told police that stopping was “not how he was raised” and he “goes all the way.”

Yang reportedly did not show up for work Tuesday morning. The Orlando Sentinel reports that Yang eventually told his supervisor that he did “unspeakable” things and admitted to killing his wife, using a knife on Pham’s throat, and tried to clean up the evidence.

Officers responded to a well-being check at their apartment where they found Pham dead in a pool of blood in the bathtub. Investigators also reportedly found two rubber gloves and a bottle of cleaning disinfectant. Yang was not home when officers arrived, but was quickly found and arrested.

Yang faces charges of first-degree premeditated murder and tampering with physical evidence. He will be booked into jail once he is medically cleared to go.