PALM BAY, Fla. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators in Florida say a man decapitated a parakeet in front of the bird’s owner while staying at their home.

Investigators say the victim told them that 36-year-old Jacob Keller was a guest in their home for about a week but started acting erratically, as if under the influence of drugs. He also was making strange moments and was speaking “incoherently.”

Keller reportedly brought the pet bird’s cage out into the front yard, breaking the cage by throwing it on the ground and letting one of the victim’s birds fly away.

A police affidavit claims that Keller took the other bird and used “his hands to rip the head off the body” in front of the victim.

While being arrested, investigators say Keller was acting aggressively and was taken to an area hospital where he had to be restrained until he was cleared to leave.

According to FOX affiliate WOFL, Keller is facing charges of animal cruelty and criminal mischief. He was arrested on Monday and booked into the Brevard County Jail.