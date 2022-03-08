TAMPA, Fla. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A judge in Tampa, Florida has sentenced a Dunkin’ employee to two years of house arrest, an anger management course, and 200 hours of community service in the death of a 77-year-old customer.

According to court records, 27-year-old Corey Pujols was sentenced Monday. In court, prosecutors said the victim, Vonelle Cook, was enraged when he went into the Dunkin’ store in May of 2021, yelling about customer service.

Pujols was the on-duty manager at the time and told his co-workers to call the police on Cook. Court documents show that Pujols punched Cook in the jaw after he twice called him the N-word. The punch caused Cook to fall and hit his head. Cook died three days later from injuries sustained during the fall, including a skull fracture and brain contusions.

FOX affiliate WTVT reports that prosecutors agreed that Pujols deserved some type of punishment, but admitted that the victim, Cook, was an “unsympathetic victim.” Cook reportedly had a lengthy criminal history, prison time, and was a registered sex offender.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.