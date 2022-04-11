LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Florida woman is facing felony aggravated child abuse charges after she reportedly put a child she was babysitting inside a clothes dryer and turned it on with the child inside.

Investigators arrested 35-year-old Amber Christine Chapman. She was booked into Lake County Jail early Saturday morning and released by Saturday afternoon on $15,000 bond.

According to FOX Affiliate WNYW-TV, the boy told investigators that Chapman put him in the dryer with towels, closed the door, and that he “went round and round.” Chapman then reportedly opened the dryer door, closed it, and turned the dryer back on.

The boy was found to have had bruises on his back, face, and ears and was examined at an area hospital.

Chapman is expected in court on Monday, May 2.