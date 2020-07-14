Federal officer in Portland struck with hammer during protests, several arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. – A federal officer in Portland, Ore., was struck in the head and shoulder with a hammer during protests outside a courthouse Friday night that resulted in several arrests, authorities said.

Several dozen protesters were gathered in the street outside the Justice Center when the demonstration turned violent, Portland police said in a news release.

An individual was trying to break down the door to the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse with a hammer when federal officers inside the building responded, police said.

The hammer-wielding suspect made a hole in the door before “deliberately” hitting a federal officer in the head and shoulder with the tool, police said. The officer’s condition was not immediately available.

Federal Officers reporting a subject was breaking down a door of the Federal Courthouse with a hammer creating a hole in the door. Officers came out and one was deliberately struck in the head and shoulder with the hammer. An arrest was made. Pepper spray and CS gas deployed. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 11, 2020

For more information, please click here.