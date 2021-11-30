FDA panel narrowly backs COVID-19 pill from Merck

FILE – The Merck corporate headquarters in Kenilworth, N.J. on May 1, 2018. Britain has granted a conditional authorization to Merck’s coronavirus antiviral, the first pill shown to successfully treat COVID-19. It is the first country to OK the treatment, although it was not immediately clear how quickly the pill would be available. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health advisers have narrowly endorsed an antiviral drug from Merck to treat COVID-19.

It sets the stage for an expected authorization of the first pill that Americans could take at home for the coronavirus. A Food and Drug Administration panel voted Tuesday that the drug’s benefits outweigh its risks, including potential birth defects if used during pregnancy.

The FDA isn’t bound by the panel’s recommendation and is expected to make its own decision before the end of the year.

Merck’s pill could provide a much-needed therapy as cases rise in the number and U.S. officials brace for the arrival of the new omicron variant.