(FOX 46 CHARLTOTE) - It's a time to introduce Concerned Veterans For America to the Charlotte area. An organization that will stand in the gap for those who served in the armed forces, and many on their way home from the Middle East.

"Our active-duty men and women do not have the ability to speak or even sometimes lobby for different issue sets, if it's the VA or foreign policy," said Rick Disney, North Carolina state director for Concerned Veterans For America. "So, we're a veteran advocacy group."