Facebook sees decline in users, younger people turning to other apps

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — 2022 has not been kind to Facebook and its parent company, Meta. Stocks for the company have fallen a whopping 35% since the start of 2022. That includes a $251 billion dollar loss in a single day last week, the largest single-day drop in U.S. history.

“I think Facebook’s time for my generation is over,” said Jay Terrano, a UNC Charlotte student.

It’s not that bad, but for the first time ever, the social media giant took a blow.

After nearly two-decades of seemingly never-ending growth, Facebook reported a drop in daily active users in the last quarter of 2021. The company went from 1.3 billion daily active users to 1.29 billion.

A small drop, which resulted in a free fall on Wall Street. Stocks tumbled 20% last week on the news.

Industry insiders believe emerging platforms, like TikTok, are attracting younger users away from Facebook.

“Facebook is way more popular with older Americans, and older people worldwide, really, than some of these new platforms that have come along,” said Dr. Darren Linvill, who studies social media at Clemson. “So, they’re having trouble recruiting younger and younger users to their platform.”

A trip to UNC Charlotte proved the same thing.

“Nah, I don’t have no Facebook,” said Kendrell Burr, who instead uses Instagram and TikTok.

“I spend a lot of time on Instagram. Facebook not as much,” said Keelie Jones, “and Tik Tok.

The drop may have been inevitable, according to Linvill.

“There’s nowhere left for Facebook to expand to. Facebook is a global brand now and the only places where they’re not is places like China where they’re not allowed to be,” said Linvill.