Epic Divorce: Sotheby’s art auction nets $676M after billionaire is forced to sell collection

NEW YORK (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An art collection featuring works from Jeff Koons, William De Kooning, Pablo Picasso, and Jackson Pollack fetched over $676 million after billionaire real estate titan Harry Macklowe and his wife Linda were forced by a court to sell amid a 2018 divorce filling.

#AuctionUpdate: Mark Rothko’s 1951 masterpiece ‘No.7’ sells for $82.5M – the second-highest price for a work by the artist. pic.twitter.com/ERoq4gQIpK — Sotheby's (@Sothebys) November 16, 2021

Sotheby’s reports that the auction, held on Monday night in New York, set records. According to the company’s website, a second Macklowe collection auction with more high-priced art will be held in May.

Among the highlights from Monday’s auction, Mark Rothko’s ‘No. 7′ sold for $82.5 million, Albert Giacometti’s ‘Le Nez’ sold for $78.4 million, Pollack’s ‘Number 17, 1951’ sold for $61.2 million, and Cy Twombly’s ‘Untitled’ sold for $58.9 million, according to the auction house.

The two married in 1959 and filed for divorce in 2018. Linda is a member of the Board of Trustees for the NY Metropolitan Museum of Art. BitTorrent’s Justin Sun announced on Twitter that he was the $78.4 million buyer of the Giacometti sculpture.

(1/3)🎉 I’m thrilled to share that I’ve purchased one of Alberto Giacometti’s most iconic sculptures, “Le Nez”, for a purchase price of $78.4 million at @Sothebys. pic.twitter.com/tVC1O7quxO — Justin Sun 🅣🌞 (@justinsuntron) November 16, 2021

Macklowe is among a number of very high-profile divorce filings as of recent. Just this year, hedge fund billionaire John Paulson and his wife Jenny announced their divorce after over 20 years together. He is said to be worth around $5 billion, according to Forbes. Melinda Gates and her husband, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, filed for divorce this summer after 27 years of marriage. Kara Ross and her husband, developer Stephen Ross, who owns the Miami Dolphins and who is known for the creation of Manhattan’s Hudson Yards and the Time Warner Center, filed for divorce this summer after nearly 20 years.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife McKenzie filed for divorce in 2019. McKenzie was said to have gotten around a $38 billion settlement.