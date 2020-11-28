Electoral college to vote December 14th with or without President Trump’s concession

FILE – In this Nov. 13, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump listens during an event on Operation Warp Speed in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. .Trump is making unsupported claims of massive voting fraud, demanding recounts and calling for audits. All of this an effort to discredit the outcome and, in the process, put democracy itself on trial. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The deadline for election certification across the country is quickly approaching. The transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden is beginning, but nothing is final until electors cast their vote.

“Normally, this is pretty boring stuff and no one thinks about the electoral college after the election,” said Bruce Mallard, a political science professor with Savannah State University.

If there’s one thing Mallard knows as a political science professor, it’s that every step of this election has been unusual.

Despite beginning the transition of power, President Donald Trump has yet to issue a concession.

“It undermines confidence in the new administration and it is unprecedented,” said Mallard, “I mean even, well in 2016 the transition began the day after the election.”

The deadline for election certification is on December 8, 2020. On December 14 the Electoral College, which is comprised of 538 people, will cast their votes in their respective state capitols.

“It’s a bit of a historic thing to say, ‘I was one of the people who elected this president,” said Mallard.

Electors are chosen from the party that won the state. In Georgia, 16 people including Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, were chosen to do the deed.

“For this Thanksgiving, I am particularly thankful to cast an electing a deciding vote for the President of the United States,” said Johnson.

Mallard says technically electors aren’t supposed to go against the grain of their states popular vote, meaning Republicans vote for President Trump and Democrats vote for Joe Biden.

“It’s inconceivable to me that that would occur,” said Johnson, “the voters of Georgia have spoken and the electors for the Democratic Party will cast their votes for the Democratic candidate.

He says in the past some have refused to vote, but he expects some dissent here and there won’t change the results.

Once electors cast their votes, Congress will reconvene and count the votes before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20.

