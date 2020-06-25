Dozens of Secret Service agents will be quarantined after Trump’s Tulsa rally

(FOX News) – Dozens of Secret Service personnel were instructed to self-quarantine as a precaution against the coronavirus following President Donald Trump’s rally last week n Tulsa, Okla., according to a report.

The order came after two Secret Service members and at least eight Trump campaign advance staffers tested positive for the virus, including two staffers who learned of their infection after the president returned to Washington on Wednesday, The Washington Post reported.

In a statement to Fox News, a Secret Service spokeswoman said the agency would not confirm the details of the Post report.

“To protect the privacy of our employees’ health information and for operational security, the Secret Service is not releasing how many of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19, nor how many of its employees were, or currently are, quarantined,” U.S. Secret Service Director of Communications Catherine Milhoan told Fox News in an email.

