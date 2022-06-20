A cross is all that remains after a fire destroyed a church in Texas. (Source: Wise County ESD No. 2)

WISE COUNTY, Texas (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Very little remains of Balsora Baptist Church after a fire ripped through and destroyed the entire structure on Friday.

But through the charred remains, one thing still stands. A cross.

“A devastating loss to our community, but a sight to behold. The fire took the structure, but not the cross,” said a spokesperson with the Wise County Emergency Services Department No. 2

Wise County Emergency Services Department No. 2 reports that extreme temperatures made putting out the fire difficult and that the sanctuary roof began to collapse while firefighters were in the building.

“Churches also pose an inherent danger related to the great span of the sanctuaries and great halls, which makes them very prone to collapse,” the spokesperson said.

Several firefighters had to be treated by EMS on the scene for injuries, but no one else was injured.

Nearly a dozen agencies responded as mutual aid to put out the fire. A local FFA group brought items from their bake sale to give to firefighters battling the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. But the reason the cross still stands, according to officials, was divine.

“A symbol that the building was just that, a building. The Church is the congregation, and where 2 or more gather, there he shall be also,” said the spokesperson.

KSAT-TV reports that the church held a prayer gathering on Sunday despite the loss of their building.

“The Cross that held our prayer request in the sanctuary was still standing! We praise God that He still answers prayers. We look forward to all He’s going to do at Balsora Baptist!” the church said in a statement.

Donations to help the church rebuild can be mailed directly to the church:

Balsora Baptist Church

108 CR 3623

Bridgeport, TX 76426