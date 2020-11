EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Facing a House of Representatives unwilling to pass laws restricting immigration, the Trump administration relied on rule changes and executive orders to achieve its goals, experts say.

It created a program to send asylum seekers to wait in Mexico and let a backlog on immigration courts slow their cases for years, so they’d give up. It nearly doubled the cost of citizenship applications and changed the definition of “public charge” to include parents of U.S.-born children who received public assistance. That put citizenship out of reach for many legal immigrants seen as future Democratic voters.