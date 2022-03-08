(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Coca-Cola Company announced Tuesday that it’s suspending its business in Russia.

“Our hearts are with the people who are enduring unconscionable effects from these tragic events in Ukraine,” Coca-Cola said in a released statement. “We will continue to monitor and assess the situation as circumstances evolve.”

Coca-Cola was facing harsh criticism after news surfaced of the beverage giant continuing operations in Russia amid the invasion of Ukraine.

The attention led to #BoycottCocaCola trending on Twitter, with many swearing off its products.

Pressure to pull business from Russia comes after numerous governments and businesses implemented a cascade of economic consequences following the unprovoked attack on Ukraine that began Feb. 24.

The United Nations says about one million Ukraine residents have fled the country. UN reports at least 227 civilians have died and at least 525 people were wounded.