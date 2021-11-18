Closing arguments for the Unite the Right Trial

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The Plainitffs lawyers started the day of summations with Roberta Kaplan up first giving introductory remarks, a roadmap and setting the tone.

“None of this is funny and none of this is a joke.”

She was clear that the defendants were overwhelming liable for committing racially motivated violence during the weekend of August 11-12, 2017 that has been come to be known as Charlottesville 2.0.

Plaintiff’s attorney, Karen Dunn was up next to explain the law of conspiracy. Dunn went through every detail including that a conspiracy is an agreement between two or more people to join together for an unlawful purpose; that a conspiracy can have both legal and illegal motives, a formal agreement does not have to be proven and that the law holds conspirators liable for all the foreseeable acts of co-conspirators.

Dunn also addressed everything from the organization, planning, tools, the foreseeability of James Fields driving into a crowd of protesters and the celebration of the violence that occurred.

Roberta Kaplan went up again to discuss the concept of racial animus. She began by explaining that animus is not about politics – it’s about animus as motivation to commit violence. Kaplan addressed each defendant in turn and their connection to race-based hatred.

She then turned to addressing the glorification of violence and that the term “race war” used by Richard Spencer, Christopher Cantwell, Matthew Heimbach and others, proved her point that the defendants wanted to commit violence.

Kaplan dismissed defendants anticipated arguments on the First Amendment by telling the jury the First Amendment doesn’t protect acts of violence or plans for violence. She concluded by suggesting pain and suffering damages in the amount of $7-10 million dollars for those hit by James Fields’ car and $3-5 million for those plaintiffs who were not.

She left punitive damages, meant to punish, to the jury to decide if they found the defendants acted with extreme and outrageous conduct.

None of the defense summations had the concise, reasonable or comprehensible tone of the plaintiffs. James Kolenich, the lawyer for Jason Kessler, Nathan Damigo and Identity Europa made no sense and joked inappropriately about the nature of the case.

Richard Spencer wanted the jury to believe he was now embroiled in “dad” life rather than the alt-right.

Edward Rebrook, lawyer for Jeff Schoep, spent more time discussing his time in the Iraq War and the JFK murder than he did about his client.

Joshua Smith, lawyer for Matthew Heimbach, Matthew Parrott and the Traditionalist Worker Party played a video to conclude his summation that looked like a PSA for white supremacy.

And Christopher Cantwell concluded the day by bellowing at the jury once again claiming, he was simply an entertainer.