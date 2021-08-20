Cleveland County man who claimed to have bomb near US Capitol held in jail

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man who claimed he had a bomb in a pickup truck near the U.S. Capitol, prompting evacuations and an hours-long standoff with police, told a federal judge Friday he has not taken his “mind medication” and was ordered to undergo a mental competency hearing.

Floyd Ray Roseberry, of North Carolina, appeared before a federal magistrate judge in Washington and was charged with threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction and attempting to use an explosive device. If convicted, he could face a sentence of up to life in prison.

Roseberry drove a black pickup truck onto the sidewalk outside the Library of Congress around 9:15 a.m. Thursday and began shouting to people in the street that he had a bomb. He later made the same bomb threats to police officers and professed a litany of antigovernment grievances as part of a bizarre episode that he live-streamed for a Facebook audience.

Roseberry surrendered after about five hours. Police later searched the vehicle and said they did not find a bomb but did collect possible bomb-making materials.



Photos: U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia

In the court hearing Friday, Roseberry, 49, of Grover, North Carolina, told the judge he couldn’t fully understand what was happening because he had been denied medication while he was in custody. Roseberry told the judge he had gone to school until the eighth grade and then later earned a GED diploma.

He said he had not received medication for his blood pressure and his “mind medicine.” Roseberry said he had “been denied it for the last week I’ve been here,” but later said it had been two days.

He was taken into police custody about 24 hours before he appeared in court.

Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui ordered Roseberry to undergo a competency hearing and ordered him detained without bond.

Roseberry is due back in court Wednesday.

Statement released Friday from the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office:

“On Thursday morning approximately 11 a.m. the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office received information from the FBI office in Charlotte, North Carolina regarding an on-going investigation in Washington DC that possibly had ties to Cleveland County.

The person of interest was identified, by the US Capitol Police, as a resident of our county. The sheriff’s office acting in partnership with FBI Charlotte and NC SBI and several other agencies secured and acquired legal documentation for a residence in the southern part of Cleveland County.

The law enforcement agencies that are working to search and secure the home in Cleveland County, North Carolina, which is connected to the investigation in DC, have a critical and meticulous job. The safety of the officers and community are priority and a full-scale search could take an extended time and cause delays in areas of Earl NC. We will work as expeditiously as possible to resume normal traffic but again safety paramount. We thank you for your patience and will provide more information as it arises.”