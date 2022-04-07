(NEXSTAR) – Chipotle is giving away burritos on Thursday in honor of National Burrito Day 2022, but if you’re hoping to score a free meal you’ll need to travel to the metaverse to get one.

The fast-casual chain is teaming up with online game platform Roblox to give away 100,000 burritos to the first players who successfully roll a burrito using the 90s-themed Chipotle Burrito Builder video game.

Winners will earn enough in-game currency, Burrito Bucks, to exchange it for an entree code applicable on the Chipotle app or website. The game will go live on April 7 at 3:30 P.M. PDT.

“Chipotle Burrito Builder is inspired by Chipotle fans on social media who have compared the complexities of rolling burritos to playing a video game,” Chipotle said in a news release.

The Burrito Builder experience “teleports” players back to 1993, the year Chipotle was founded. After choosing a uniform and unlocking additional 90s uniform options, players will go to work behind the counter.

“Players will need to drag and drop the correct ingredients into the tortilla situated at the bottom of the screen before the tortilla gets to the end of the line. Lastly, players will need to complete the customer’s order by rolling the burrito using arrow keys before the burrito roller timer runs out. If the player doesn’t build the full burrito order before the tortilla reaches the end of the line or they don’t roll the burrito before the burrito roller time limit, it’s game over. “ chipotle mexican grill

There will be a real-time leaderboard and from April 7 to April 13 the top five contestants at 11:59 P.M. PDT will win free burritos for a year.

In honor of National Burrito Day, Chipotle is also offering a free side or topping of Queso Blanco to rewards members who use the code NBD2022 to order via the website or app.

Last year, Chipotle gave away $100,000 worth of burritos and Bitcoin to celebrate National Burrito Day.