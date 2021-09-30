13-year-old shot at Memphis school; one in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One boy was critically injured in a shooting Thursday morning at a Memphis K-8 school.

The suspected shooter, who police said was a student, has turned himself in.

Police responded at 9:15 a.m. to Cummings Elementary School on Cummings Street near Walker Avenue in the Soulsville area of South Memphis.

MPD said one 13-year-old boy was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police said the suspected shooter is a juvenile male, who is also a student at the school. That juvenile fled in a vehicle, but was taken into police custody after a search.

Officers cleared the building and the school was on a temporary lockdown as students were moved to another location, Shelby County Schools said.

Officers were seen at a house on North Dunlap in North Memphis. Police confirmed that house was connected to the search.

