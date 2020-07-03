Captured: Man slashes 2-year-old boy in the face in NYC

NEW YORK (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Authorities in New York have arrested a man who is accused of brutally attacking a toddler in upper Manhattan this week.
According to the NYPD, 35-year-old Anthony Gonzalez slashed a 2-year-old boy in the face with a sharp object.
The attack happened on the sidewalk on West 110th Street near Morningside Park in Morningside Heights at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 1.
The attacker was osberved on video running away heading west on 110th Street after the incident.
Gonzalez was arrested Friday and charged with felony assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
This story was reported from Charlotte, North Carolina.