Captured: Man slashes 2-year-old boy in the face in NYC

NEW YORK (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Authorities in New York have arrested a man who is accused of brutally attacking a toddler in upper Manhattan this week.

According to the NYPD, 35-year-old Anthony Gonzalez slashed a 2-year-old boy in the face with a sharp object.

The attack happened on the sidewalk on West 110th Street near Morningside Park in Morningside Heights at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 1.

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Do you know this guy? On 7/1/20 at approx 9:30 AM, in the vicinity of W 110 St and Morningside Dr in Manhattan, the suspect slashed a 2-year-old child in the face with a sharp object, then fled westbound on W 110 St. Any info call @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/ZrUC3mjjfk — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 2, 2020

The attacker was osberved on video running away heading west on 110th Street after the incident.

Gonzalez was arrested Friday and charged with felony assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

ARRESTED!



Thanks to the hard work & dedication of @NYPDDetectives, who’re relentless in their investigations, the suspect wanted for this horrific crime against a defenseless child has been charged with felony assault.



As always, outstanding work by the men & women of the NYPD. https://t.co/qNkHU3G53w pic.twitter.com/qPsurbMQ7r — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) July 3, 2020

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

This story was reported from Charlotte, North Carolina.