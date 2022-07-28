LANGLEY, British Columbia (AP) — Canadian police have released the names of the two people who died in a shooting in a Vancouver suburb.

In a release Thursday, police identified the two people killed on Monday as Paul David Wynn, 60, and Steven Furness, 43.

A 26-year-old woman remains in hospital in critical condition, along with a 26-year-old man with non-life threatening injuries.

The attacks began early Monday in the community of Langley, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Vancouver, and continued until dawn.

The lone gunman, Jordan Daniel Goggin, 28, of Surrey, British Columbia, was shot and killed by police.

Wynn was killed outside a residential complex that provides support for people who are transitioning out of homelessness. Furness died at the Langley bus stop.

In the release, the family of Furness said that “hopefully Steven’s tragic death will put a spotlight on the plight of the homeless and vulnerable in society.”

Police continue to investigate.

“At this time, no further details on a motive can yet be shared,” the release said.