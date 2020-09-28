California wildfires rage as wine country blaze forces evacuation of hospital, hundreds of homes

The Glass Fire has scorched at least 2,500 acres and spurred evacuations in Napa and Sonoma Counties

Hundreds of homes and a hospital have been evacuated in California’s wine country as a fast-spreading wildfire has scorched thousands of acres with another day of dangerous fire conditions expected Monday.

Cal Fire said the Glass Fire has now grown to at least 2,500 acres and remains 0% contained as it threatens neighborhoods and vineyards in Napa and Sonoma Counties, located about 75 miles north of San Francisco. The blaze started early Sunday.

“We woke up in the middle of the night and saw flames,” Jan Zakin of St. Helena told KGO-TV. “I was in my underwear, there was a car on fire blocking access out, my dog ran away, I still haven’t found her, we left with nothing, just literally with nothing. We’re so lucky to be alive.”

The wildfire began north of St. Helena before moving at a “dangerous rate of spread.” No injuries have been reported yet, but 2,268 structures are threatened, according to Cal Fire.

