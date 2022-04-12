Investigators believe car struck man as he was trying to steal its catalytic converter

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (FOX NEWS) — A man died Monday after he was run over by a car he was trying to steal a catalytic converter from in Sacramento, California, authorities said.

Police said that officers arrived at the scene and found the man with serious injuries. He was rushed to a hospital and was pronounced dead.

The man was identified as 28-year-old Jose Adolfo Rangel, the Sacramento Bee reported, citing the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Investigators said they believe the suspect was tampering with the vehicle to steal its catalytic converter before the collision.

Read the full story at FOXNews.com