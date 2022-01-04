Brian Laundrie’s parents ask for notebook found near his remains, attorney says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The parents of Brian Laundrie are looking to reclaim a notebook related to the FBI investigation into their son’s death, according to statements made by their attorney.

Laundrie was the sole person of interest in his fianceé Gabby Petito’s death but died of a self-inflicted gunshot while on a hike in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in mid-September, according to the medical examiner in Sarasota County.

Attorney Steven Bertolino said Laundrie’s parents want to take the book back as part of their formal proceeding to control his estate.

Bertolino said he is also working with Petito’s family to help return objects belonging to her.

“Nichole Schmidt filed to obtain Gabby’s belongings that are in the Laundrie home or in police custody,” he said. “Rick Stafford [the Petito family attorney] and I are trying to work this out cordially.”

The FBI took the notebook into its possession during their search for the late 23-year-old of the Carlton Reserve. The notebook and items were found close to skeletal remains that were later confirmed to be Laundrie’s.

The Laundrie family filed a request in Sarasota County last December to gain access to their son’s estate as beneficiaries. Laundrie left no will behind at the time of his death.

Laundrie’s estate is estimated to be around $20,000 in Bank of America accounts. If his parents become beneficiaries, they would receive half of the value of those accounts.

According to Bertolino, the notebook would be “returned to its owner” once the FBI closes the case.