DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators say a man is charged with shooting his neighbor’s dog in the head in front of them and their 10-year-old daughter.

According to DuPage County, Illinois State Attorney Robert Berlin and Aurora Chief of Police Keith Cross, 61-year-old John Fazzini appeared in bond court Wednesday and his bond was set at $100,000 with 10% to apply.

Investigators say the crime occurred just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 10. When officers arrived, they located an 8-1/2 year old German Shepard named Jameson, nicknamed Jamo, laying down on a front porch. Jamo had been shot once in the right side of his nose with the bullet exiting below his left ear.

The investigation showed that around 8:45 p.m., Jamo was out for a walk with members of his family, including a 10-year-old girl, when they encountered Fazzini across the street walking his dog. Fazzini’s dog reportedly began to bark, and Jamo managed to wiggle out of his harness and approached Fazzini and his dog.

Jamo reportedly ran circles around Fazzini and his dog before trotting towards them. When Jamo was about four or five feet away, Fazzini reportedly shot him without warning.

After the shooting, Jamo returned to his front porch, and Fazzini reportedly left the scene.

Jamo was taken to a local veterinary hospital where he received treatment for his injuries. He has since been released and is recovering from his injuries.

“It is alleged that without provocation Mr. Fazzini pulled out a loaded handgun and shot a family pet just feet away from family members, including a ten-year-old girl,” Berlin said. “These allegations are simply unconscionable. This type of conduct will not be tolerated and will be met with the full force of the law. Because of his alleged actions, Mr. Fazzini is now facing three felony charges. We are all thankful that Jamo is currently safe at home and appears to be recovering well from his injuries.”

Fazzini was taken into custody without incident following a traffic stop. He was charged with one count of aggravated cruelty to animals, one count of reckless discharge of a firearm, and one count of criminal damage to property. All three counts are classified as Class 4 felonies in Illinois.

“The Aurora Police Department has zero tolerance for anyone recklessly firing a gun in our city,” Police Chief Cross said. “I want to thank our detectives and the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office for their work on this case to bring justice to Jamo’s family.”