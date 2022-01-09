Bob Saget, star of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 03: Bob Saget attends the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Annual Gala at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on November 03, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Bob Saget, who played Danny Tanner on “Full House,” has died at the age of 65, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies responded to the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando on Sunday regarding a report of an unresponsive man in a hotel room.

At 4 p.m., investigators responded to the hotel and found him in his room. He died at the scene.

“Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case,” the sheriff’s office said.

Saget had just started his “I Don’t Do Negative” tour.

His last post on Twitter, from Saturday, read, “Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check http://BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022.”

So so sad that @bobsaget has passed at 65. I really enjoyed spending time with him when he was in Charlotte a few months back. RIP Mr. Saget. @FOX46News https://t.co/jASZgCUs7C #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/f1GLEkS32Q — Jason Harper Queen City News (@JasonHarperTV) January 10, 2022

In addition to “Full House,” Saget spent most of the 90s as host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”

In 2016, Saget reprised his role as Danny Tanner for “Fuller House,” a sequel to the original 1987-1995 series. The sequel ran until 2020.

He was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album in 2014 with “That’s What I’m Talkin’ About.”

This is a developing story.