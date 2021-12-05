Bob Dole, who overcame severe WWII wounds to lead Senate GOP, dies at 98

FOX 46 CHARLOTTE – Bob Dole, who overcame severe World War II wounds to lead the Senate GOP and run for president, has died. He was 98.

The Dole Foundation confirmed that the former Kansas senator died in his sleep Sunday morning. Dole’s wife Elizabeth is a former North Carolina senator who was born in Salisbury.

Dole overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate, and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans.

Dole announced in February 2021 that he’d been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

During his 36-year career on Capitol Hill, Dole became one of the most influential legislators and party leaders in the Senate, combining a talent for compromise with a caustic wit, which he often turned on himself but didn’t hesitate to turn on others, too.

