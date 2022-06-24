SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A black bear died after getting stuck inside a parked car near a rental cabin in the Smoky Mountains in Tennessee on Thursday.

Wildlife officers say the car’s owner left the cabin in a different car around 10 a.m. and found the bear dead when they returned around 6:45 p.m.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said that the bear likely got inside the car by using its teeth or paws to open an unlocked door and became trapped inside after the door shut behind it.

Source: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency

Source: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency

Source: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency

“We believe that heat likely killed the bear as outside temperatures exceeded 95 degrees yesterday meaning the vehicle’s interior possibly reached over 140 degrees,” said a TWRA spokesperson.

TWRA believes the bear tried to get into the vehicle after smelling food inside the vehicle. An empty soda can and a food package were found on the floorboard.

“Bears have noses 7 times better than a bloodhound and can smell even the faintest odor of food inside a vehicle.”

The National Park Service says that bears lose their fear of humans when introduced to garbage and human food. Black bears typically live 12-15 years, but bears with access to human food only live about half that long.

There are estimated to be around 1,500 bears living in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, which is a protected habitat for black bears.

TWRA says to lock your doors, roll up your windows, and never leave food or anything that smells like food inside a vehicle.

“Empty food containers, candy wrappers, fast food bags, and even air fresheners can attract bears.”