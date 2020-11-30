Biden to receive first presidential daily briefing Monday

FILE – In this Nov. 7, 2020, file photo Vice President-elect Kamala Harris holds hands with President-elect Joe Biden and her husband Doug Emhoff as they celebrate in Wilmington, Del. Black policy leaders will play a pivotal role in President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team, marking one of the most diverse presidential agency review teams in history. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

The announcement follows the White House’s go-ahead earlier in the week for Biden to begin receiving the President’s Daily Brief (PDB)

President-elect Joe Biden on Monday will receive his first presidential daily briefing – a report that will contain information from the nation’s intelligence agencies.

The news was confirmed by Jen Psaki, Biden’s transition spokeswoman soon to be his White House Press Secretary. It follows the White House’s go-ahead earlier in the week for Biden to begin receiving the President’s Daily Brief (PDB).

“Following the statutory director of the Presidential Transition Act, ODNI will provide requested support to the transition team,” the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), which prepares the PDB, said in a statement. “This afternoon the White House approved ODNI to move forward with providing the PDB as part of the support to the transition.”

Though President Donald Trump still refuses to concede the election, his approval last week was necessary before Biden could begin receiving the briefing.

