Barr: Trump has removed top federal prosecutor in Manhattan

Attorney General William Barr has told the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan that President Donald Trump has removed him from the job.

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman intends to continue to fight his removal. The powerful prosecutor has been overseeing investigations of Trump’s allies. He showed up at his office to work on Saturday morning, defying Barr.

Late Friday, Barr had abruptly acted to oust the prosecutor. Berman tells reporters, “I’m just here to do my job.”

