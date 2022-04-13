Authorities are chasing a driver in the San Fernando Valley on Wednesday. Sky5 is overhead.

The driver is wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon and for driving a stolen car, the Los Angeles Police Department told KTLA.

Sky5 was above the chase of the silver SUV just after 1 p.m.

LAPD started the pursuit and it was turned over to the California Highway Patrol shortly after.

The driver was in Lancaster on the northbound 14 Freeway around 1:50 p.m. The vehicle briefly exited, knocked over a sign on the freeway entrance ramp while making a U-turn, and then got back on the 14 Freeway, going southbound this time.

The car appeared to be driving at excessive speeds, weaving around other vehicles.

“Those are very dangerous speeds he’s traveling at,” CHP officer Jose Barrios told KTLA.

The driver got out of the vehicle just after 2 p.m. and starting running through brush along the side of the freeway. Officers chased him on foot.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates to this developing story.