ATLANTA, Ga. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A SWAT standoff is now over and Interstate 85 outside of Atlanta has been reopened after a standoff Tuesday with an armed man on a Greyhound bus.

According to FOX affiliate WAGA-TV, the incident began around 9:30 a.m. on a Greyhound bus bound for New York from Atlanta. Gwinnett County Police say that the suspect became erratic.

The bus was soon moved to an off-ramp where SWAT teams had the bus surrounded. The man was taken into custody without incident and uninjured around 2 p.m.

Investigators say the man suffered a mental episode on the bus. He has not been identified. The driver and the other passengers managed to get off the bus uninjured.

WAGA reports that the interstate was closed in both directions for hours, with backups happening for miles and people stranded in traffic.