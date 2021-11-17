Are high gas prices caused by ‘illegal conduct’ or ‘supply & demand?’ An expert weighs in

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — President Biden has asked the Federal Trade Commission to consider whether “illegal conduct is costing families at the pump.”

In a letter to the Chair of the FTC, Lina Khan, the President says there is “mounting evidence of anti-consumer behavior by oil and gas companies. The bottom line is this: gasoline prices at the pump remain high, even though oil and gas companies’ costs are declining.”

The average price of gas in North Carolina is $3.222 a gallon, according to AAA. In South Carolina, it’s $3.13 a gallon. The national average for a gallon of gas is $3.41, which is about 5 cents cheaper than it was a week ago.

“We have not seen a sustained drop in prices, they might one or two days in a row. But so far, after that, they’ve gone right back up,” said Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis with GasBuddy.

De Haan says it’s not uncommon for Presidents to ask the FTC to look into gas prices. Presidents Obama and Bush both asked the same thing.

However, De Haan says it’s more a matter of supply and demand and not illegal activity.

“I just don’t think these investigations have much merit,” said De Haan. “We watch prices on the wholesale market on the daily basis and there’s nothing that doesn’t pass the sniff test yet.”

The prices at the pump are among the highest in nearly seven years.

“Gas prices are going to be among the most expensive they’ve been on Thanksgiving in many years,” said De Haan. “There is a little optimism, I believe the situation will improve into early and mid-2022.”