Apple will start offering self-repair kits for iPhone 12 and 13 in 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Instead of taking your new iPhone to a shop to get fixed, soon you may be able to fix it at home.

Tech giant Apple is providing the supplies needed to complete the DIY project.

On the University of North Carolina Charlotte campus, students say it happens often, dropping their cell phones.

“Look at my phone right now, every day, almost every day I drop it,” said Caleb Hill, as he showed his phone with cracks on the front and back of his iPhone.

“It’s been plenty of times I’ve broke my phone,” added Nasir Parker, who was walking with Hill. “Just walking on a casual day, fall out of my pocket and cracked the screen.”

Cracked screens, and broken cameras. Also, don’t forget about the battery not holding a charge.

Well, worry no more, Apple announced in early 2022, you won’t need to take that phone to a repair shop, you can do it yourself.

“I think it’s a great idea,” said Yoshua Courts, as he heard the news. “For as many times as it slips out of my hand, other people’s hands, I know they would love that idea. I feel like I need it right now.”

The self-repair kits will give customers access to over 200 parts, tools, and manuals. The same parts over 7,000 authorized service providers’ use.

“I feel like to some people it would interest,” says Parker. “But for the most part, it could go wrong. Trying to fix your own phone could mess your phone up even worse.”

The tech giant says customers will first look at the manual of the repair, and if they feel they can make the repair, order the parts. Some still feel repair shops will stay in business because not everyone will take the risk.

“If my grandma dropped her phone, there is no way she would be able to do it,” added Hill. “Or my mom or my dad, no way, but I could try it.”

Apple maintains the safest and most reliable way to repair your phone is to use a professional.