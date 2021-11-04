AP source: Analyst who aided Trump-Russia dossier arrested

FILE – In this July 11, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas. Trump wants a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which was suspended in January following the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump’s attorneys on Friday, Oct. 1, filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Russian analyst who helped provide information for a dossier of research used during the Trump-Russia investigation has been arrested as part of an ongoing special counsel investigation, a person familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The arrest of Igor Danchenko occurred Thursday and is part of special counsel John Durham’s probe into the origins of the Russia investigation, according to the person familiar with the matter, who was not authorized to discuss it by name and spoke on condition of anonymity.

It was not immediately clear what charges Danchenko might face.

The New York Times first reported the arrest. A spokesman for the Justice Department did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment, and a lawyer for Danchenko had no immediate comment.