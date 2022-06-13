CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News is bringing you special in-depth coverage live from the January 6th Committee hearings on Monday.

QCN will be sharing the continuing testimony live on our sister station WMYT with expert analysis from our Chief Political Correspondent Seema Iyer.

Live coverage resumes on Monday, June 13.

The next round of hearings won’t take place in prime time like the debut Thursday, but lawmakers are expected to go into greater detail about specific aspects of the insurrection.

Members of the committee said Sunday they have uncovered enough evidence for the Justice Department to consider an unprecedented criminal indictment against former President Donald Trump.