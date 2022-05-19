POWELL, Ala. (WHNT) — One man was arrested on drug-related charges in Jackson County, Ala. after authorities say he used a sharpie to alter his license plate.

Investigators said it was during a routine patrol that they saw something that looked…a little odd.

(Powell Police Department)

They took a closer look at the license plate on the vehicle and quickly realized the sticker had been marked with a sharpie, altering the date so it looked like it was up-to-date.

During their investigation, it was determined that 28-year-old Shaun Bingham of Dutton, Alabama, had nearly twenty-five grams (close to an ounce) of what they suspected was methamphetamine in his possession.

(Powell Police Department)

Investigators say in Alabama, drug trafficking is considered twenty-eight grams of methamphetamine. Bingham was also in possession of a glass pipe, digital scale, and plastic baggies.

(Powell Police Department)

Bingham was charged with one count of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one citation for an expired tag.

Shaun David Bingham

(Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

He was booked into the Jackson County Detention Center without incident. His bond was set at $15,300.