Agent blasts Mike Ditka over national anthem comments: ‘Racism hiding behind faux patriotism is still racism’

He said the comments were unsurprising.

A prominent sports agent slammed NFL legend Mike Ditka on social media Sunday after the former Chicago Bears coach said players who don’t stand for the national anthem should leave the U.S.

Ditka told TMZ Sports: “If you can’t respect our national anthem, get the hell out of the country. That’s the way I feel. Of course, I’m old fashioned, so I’m only going to say what I feel.”

David Mulugheta, who is the president of Athletes First which represents Aaron Rodgers, Derwin James, and Earl Thomas among others, took issue with Ditka’s comments.

“This doesn’t surprise me at all. Mike Ditka traded his helmet in for a white hood as soon as he retired from football. Racism hiding behind faux patriotism is still racism,” he tweeted in response to a separate tweet from former NBA coach Stan Van Gundy.

This doesn’t surprise me at all. Mike Dikta traded his helmet in for a white hood as soon as he retired from football. Racism hiding behind faux patriotism is still racism. 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/0wRTpyfMhB — David Mulugheta (@DavidMulugheta) July 26, 2020

