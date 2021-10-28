‘A country only for white people’: Plaintiffs argue against defense’s ‘political rally’ in Day 1 of Unite The Right Trial

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Opening arguments began Thursday in the trial of organizers of the white nationalist ‘Unite the Right’ rally in Charlottesville, Va. in 2017.

Hundreds of white nationalists descended on Charlottesville on Aug. 11 and Aug. 12 that year, ostensibly to protest city plans to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The violence shocked the nation, with people beaten to the ground, lighted torches thrown at counterdemonstrators and a self-proclaimed Hitler admirer ramming his car into a crowd, killing a woman, and injuring dozens more.

Here are some highlights from Day 1 of the trial:

Plaintiffs

The plaintiffs’ lawyers detailed a plan by the defense that had been months in the making and described the violence of the day through videos and their words. The lawyers claimed the defense wanted to build a country “only for white people” and that the defendants named the event the “Battle of Charlottesville.”

They said their evidence of conduct and communication will prove their case.

Defendants

Defendants Jason Kessler and Nathan Damigo’s lawyer, the first opening on the defense side, said essentially, they simply planned a political rally and were prepared for violence by Antifa. He went on to tell the jury his clients had a First Amendment right to say what they wanted and to have their opinions.

Well-known white nationalist Richard Spencer is representing himself and began by admitting he had “certain regrets for being involved in the rally.” He went on to say this case was “not about Robert E. Lee, not about the civil war, not about my controversial yet sincerely held beliefs.” He added that this case was also “not about Donald Trump.”

Christopher Cantwell, also representing himself, began by saying to the jury, “I think you’re reasonably smart people… or better.” He admitted to being incarcerated and on his way to federal prison because his “mouth” gets him “in trouble.” And then went on to illustrate how talented and successful he is as an entertainer with a podcast and a YouTube show.

“I’m very talented and dare I say….good looking. I don’t care who I upset as long as I entertain my audience.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.