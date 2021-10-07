83-year-old lottery winner who still cuts own grass to buy new mower ‘first thing’

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – An 83-year-old Pennsylvania woman who won over $1 million from the Pennsylvania Lottery says she has plans for the cash … well at least a modest chunk of it.

Lillian Hess, 83, of Lancaster County, still mows her own lawn and first on her wish list is a riding mower.

Hess, who says she has eight children, 24 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren, was in disbelief when she realized she had hit the Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot of $1.2 million.

Hess told the Pennsylvania Lottery she had played the game for years but was in disbelief when she matched the winning numbers.

“The funny thing is I usually check my numbers when the TV station has the drawing on, but I changed the channel, so I didn’t see it,” Hess said. “After I got my Sunday paper, I saw it. I started screaming for my son to come and double-check!”

Hess said it was a lot to take in, adding she would pay off her mortgage and give some money to her kids. But let’s not forget the new mower!

“One of the first things I’m going to do is buy a new mower!” she said. “A riding mower!”

Hess struck the jackpot during the Saturday, September 18 drawing when she matched all five balls drawn, 11-12-15-28-35, to win $1,207,938.50 less withholding. The winning ticket was sold at Charlies Fuel & Deli, on 1634 W. Main St., Ephrata, Lancaster County.

The PA Lottery says more than 31,000 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are encouraged to check every ticket, every time and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.