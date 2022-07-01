DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa – A six-year-old child died Wednesday night after being hit by a front-end loader in southern Iowa.

According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, it happened around 6:52 p.m. in the 22000 block of Lineville Road. That’s southeast of Leon. Justin Miller, 41 of Leon, was using a front-end loader to retrieve a round bale of hay that had fallen off his trailer and into the east ditch.

The report says after retrieving the hay bale, Miller turned into a private drive and that’s where the loader struck the child. The child died from their injuries on the scene. Their name has not been released.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.