SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM/QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men have been indicted on numerous charges after an impromptu high-speed road race and crash led to a 4-year-old girl losing her life.

A grand jury indicted 24-year-old Felipe Hernandez and 25-year-old Gilberto Duvan Guerra Posadas on numerous charges including manslaughter by motor vehicle, two separate counts of second-degree assault, and driving a vehicle in a speed contest.

The crash occurred on October 21, 2021, and killed Hernandez’s daughter, 4-year-old Iliana Hernandez.

Hernandez, the driver of an Acura containing his daughter, and Posadas the driver of a Honda crashed into a left-turning Ford at an intersection. Afterwards, Hernandez’s car went off the roadway and struck a wall.

Court documents state that Hernandez and Posadas began an impromptu road race, eventually crashing into the Ford at high speeds.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Iliana Hernandez was in the back seat at the time of the crash. She was transported to an area hospital, where she later died. Following the indictment, Hernandez turned himself in to jail, where he was released on a $10,000 unsecured personal bond.

Posadas is currently in custody in Illinois on unrelated charges. The driver of the Ford has been issued three citations for driving under the influence.