21-year-old soldier from Texas died in accident in Afghanistan

The Department of Defense says a 21-year-old soldier has died in a vehicle accident while serving in Afghanistan.

Spc. Vincent Sebastian Ibarria, of San Antonio, died Friday from a vehicle rollover accident in Farah, Afghanistan.

He enlisted in August, 2017, and was on his first deployment.

The incident is under investigation.

Ibarria was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum, New York.

Ibarria was involved in Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, an ongoing NATO-led support mission in Afghanistan, according to the DoD.