10 hurt after disinfectants mix at brewery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) – Ten people were injured, one critically, when two disinfectants were mixed together at a southeast Memphis brewery, creating a hazmat situation Tuesday morning, Memphis Fire Department said.
The incident happened at Blues City Brewery where 349 employees were evacuated from the building.
Authorities tell Nexstar’s WREG that when the two disinfectants mixed, it created a dangerous vapor.
Ten people were taken to the hospital, according to the Memphis Fire Department. One person was listed in critical condition while the rest were listed in non-critical condition.
The mixture has since been neutralized, and employees are returning to work. Authorities did not say which chemicals were mixed.