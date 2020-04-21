Skip to content
National News
California city official ousted over his pandemic remarks
AP: Most states fall short of coronavirus testing thresholds
Bobby Lee Verdugo, leader of 1968 LA school walkout, dies
Walmart pays $180 million in bonuses for employees, hires 200,000 workers
Video
Man goes to clear out dead mom’s home, finds body in freezer
More National News Headlines
1 Houston police officer killed, 1 injured in copter crash
Farmers markets scaling down with eye on safety due to virus
Winfrey, Roberts appear in global virus relief livestream
New York schools staying closed through spring, Cuomo says
Brooklyn neighborhood comes together to bury a stranger
Virus delays prison time for Hot Pockets heir, ex-CEO
Workers at Amazon, Target and more will strike Friday for workplace protections, hazard pay
Jobless fret as rent comes due again amid virus outbreak
Socked by virus, comic book industry tries to draw next page
NYPD cracks down on another big funeral, stoking tensions
Local News
South Carolina restaurants prep for reopen
Video
Health officials say more blood donations from African-Americans needed
Video
CMPD hiring, looking for immediate help
Video
Protesters flood Uptown streets demanding Mecklenburg County open
Video
FOX 46 Now
More Local News Headlines
World News
S Korea says troops exchange fire along N Korean border
Thousands of hungry people line up for food in South Africa
Serb leader praises Russian arms 21 years after NATO bombing
Facebook video pries open rift within Syria’s ruling family
Meet Wilfred: UK leader’s baby name announced
More World News Headlines
Unusual
Man arrested trying to quarantine on private Disney island
Mask stolen from lion statue outside Chicago’s Art Institute
N. Carolina court: Middle finger didn’t warrant traffic stop
Key West to skip Hemingway Look-Alike Contest this year
Georgia city councilman accused of stealing beef
More Unusual Headlines
Entertainment
Anderson Cooper announces birth of his son Wyatt
GA woman wins Hilton Head Island dream home from HGTV
More Entertainment Headlines
FOX 46 Charlotte
Trending Stories
Gov. McMaster issues ‘Work or Home’ order, limiting activities
Video
National Guard helping NC residents with stockpile supplies, protection from cyber-attacks
Video
Man arrested after high-speed chase claimed he was teaching dog to drive
Generous FedEx driver goes above and beyond for terminally ill customer
Brother takes sister to daddy-daughter dance after father stands her up for second time
