National Guard helping NC residents with stockpile supplies, protection from cyber-attacks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The National Guard is prepared and ready to protect people and healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic and some of the work being done is actually keeping you safe online.

Multiple shipments of personal protective equipment have been delivered to North Carolina from the national stockpile. Right now, nearly 200 national guardsmen are helping to prioritize, sort and load up supplies to be sent out across the state.

“Our 113th sustainment brigade based in Greensboro is our logistics brigade, we have the air wing in Charlotte and our maneuvering and engineer brigade in Charlotte and there all coming together to work with emergency management and health and human services. About 185 of them currently,” said Lt. Col. Matthew Devivo with the National Guard.

Devovio tells FOX 46 they are experienced in dealing with disasters like hurricanes Matthew and Florence. However, COVID-19 presents unique challenges like a storm hitting every state at the same time.

“Our 50 states and territories so 54 hurricanes going on all at once. Some are already at a category four or five, some are a tropical storm and some are building.”

But it’s not just medical supplies; these National Guardsmen are also working to halt cyber-attacks and protect emergency management infrastructure from hackers. In the last two years they’ve stopped more than 20 cyber-attacks across the region and since the virus hit are seeing an uptick.

“We have a cyber-team just yesterday finish a mission just west in Shelby helping that municipality with a cyber-attack.”

The state has received more face masks than requested, but still need more N-95 masks, face shields, surgical gowns, and gloves.They also have not gotten any respirators.

Below is the accounting of what NC has received from the National Stockpile.