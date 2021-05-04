National chicken shortage leaving business owners, customers frustrated

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A national chicken shortage may be putting your favorite menu items in jeopardy.

Many local restaurants are having to adjust on the fly to accommodate customers. Some business owners tell FOX 46 they can’t find any or are having to pay almost double for it.

“We order now two days in advance than when we would normally order so that we are first in line with our supplier,” said Paul Bell, one of the owners at Lewbowsky’s Neighbor Grill.

They’ve been able to buy chicken, but at a much steeper cost due to a national shortage.

“The prices have skyrocketed for example chicken wings used to be $81 a case now they’re $125 a case,” he said.

The business is still recovering from the pandemic. It was forced to close for two months and sales dropped past 70 percent.

“One week one company will have plenty of all the products and the next week they won’t.”

They’re having to use multiple vendors to keep it on hand and to keep customers coming back.

“I had to raise my prices,” said Rojshawn Dontae at The Nappy Chef. “My wings were $1 a wing, now they’re $1.25.”

Wings are a hot commodity for Dontae. Since the increase in chicken prices, he has diverted and is now encouraging customers to buy other menu items.

“When people come here and we say we’re out of wings, they’ll say, ‘how are you sold out of wings?’ And some of my customers do get aggravated,” Dontae said. “I’m glad it’s starting to be recognized so people know that it’s just not me selling out of wings.”

The North Carolina Poultry Federation tells FOX 46 that the shortage is a result of supply chain issues caused by the pandemic and the winter storms in the gulf. That’s where a large portion of chicken is produced.

“We’ve been fortunate that we can get them it’s costing us dearly to buy them and we don’t want to let our customers down we want to have the products they like.”

Both business owners say chicken is not the only thing that has increased in price. They also say the price of vinyl gloves has gone up by more than $100 per case. On top of that, retaining employees is their number issue.