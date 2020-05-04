NASCAR’s Kurt Busch talks about comeback of racing during COVID-19

“Start your engines.” Those are words we haven’t heard since March 8 in Phoenix. Thankfully, we will again in Darlington on May 17. That’s 70 days between checkered flags. You can thank, at least in part, Kurt Busch. Busch joined as many task forces as possible to help NASCAR get back on the track.

NASCAR will be leading the way for the entire sports world. Busch and Charlotte Motor speedway understand the responsibility NASCAR is taking on.

Ganassi Racing will also have a new man in the 42 car when they hit Darlington. Kyle Larson was fired after using a racial slur on Easter night on an iracing streaming service. Matt Kenseth will take his place.

The Charlotte and Darlington race can both be seen on FOX 46.