NASCAR’s Corey LaJoie to run ‘Trump 2020’ paint scheme at Brickyard 400

Patriots of America PAC is sponsoring Go Fas Racing’s No. 32 car for 9 races.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie will run the No. 32 car with a “Trump 2020” paint scheme during Sunday’s Brickyard 400 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Patriots of America, a political action committee supporting President Trump’s reelection bid, is sponsoring Go Fas Racing’s No. 32 car for nine races through NASCAR’s 2020 season. The Ford Mustang will feature a red, white and blue color scheme and Trump 2020 banner.

“With an estimated 75 million NASCAR fans out there, I was surprised that about 15 million of those fans are not registered voters,” LaJoie said in a statement. “I will give my best effort to get NASCAR fans registered to vote, through our team efforts on and off the track. When they see the car, hopefully it makes them race to the polls in November.”

NEWS: Patriots of America PAC partners with GFR, for nine races in 2020 season. @CoreyLaJoie will debut this patriotic red, white, and blue scheme at @IMS this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/BojiLaYIxD — Go Fas Racing (@GoFasRacing32) July 1, 2020

The Brickyard 400, also known as the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 at the Brickyard, is set to feature a number of patriotic color schemes. Patriots of America previously sponsored a Trump-themed car in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series.

