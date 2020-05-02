NASCAR pit crews get back to work along with drivers

When the green flag drops to resume the NASCAR season in May, more than just drivers will get back to work. Pit crews can once again jump into the fast lane.

“It’s going to be great to be out there on that pit road and everything like that. Have that good adrenaline rush, jumping out in front of that car that’s coming at you 45 to 55 miles per hour,” NASCAR pit crew member Brandon Banks said.

Banks is in his second full season as a pit crew member in NASCAR. He serves as a jack man in the truck, Xfinity and cup series full time

“You are the person that starts and stops that pit stop because you can’t have the tires come on and off unless the car is jacked up.”

Banks has loved working on cars since he was young, but his career actually began on the gridiron. He was a football standout at UNC-Charlotte on the defensive line.

After graduation in 2017, he had a short stint with the Washington Redskins playing in a couple games before he was released in late November.

So he turned back to his love of cars, coming to Concord to train under Phil Horton, the pit crew coach for the drive for diversity crew member development program. Banks trained for a year, then went full time in 2019.

“I had some success this past year, with the 45 truck, I had five wins off the 45 truck so it was real good being with that team and getting to experience that.”

Banks was ready to build on that momentum in 2020 when COVID-19 put the brakes on the season and his source of income.

“We don’t get paid unless we do the race. It affected me cause that’s my livelihood, that’s my payment and everything like that once the season stopped, that completely stopped. So what I’ve been doing so far, is I’ve been working landscape with one of my friends that I pit with too just to make ends meet,” Banks said.

Fortunately, with the season starting once again, he can get back to the pits, even though they will look slightly different.

“We were already wearing gloves and face masks, even though it’s not the same face mask it does bring some protection. We can all still be together on the wall and just be spaced out and everything.”