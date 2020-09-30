NASCAR, Gov. McMaster expected to announce two Darlington Raceway races in 2021

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and NASCAR executives are expected to announce Darlington Raceway will have two races on the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule.
NASCAR plans to release the full 2021 season Wednesday. Large changes are expected compared to previous years’ circuits.
Kentucky Speedway announced Tuesday that it has been taken off of the 2021 schedule.
Other changes could include six road courses, a dirt race at Bristol and a location change for the All-Star Race traditionally held at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
